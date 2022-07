I work for FedEx as a courier. Purchased these shoes specifically for work and only use them when I'm on the clock.

I avg around 15k-20k steps per day according to my fitbit and give shoes a run for their money while working in all weather conditions, doing heavy lifting, pushing and pulling hand trucks, climbing in and out of the vehicle with non-slip steal flooring. I need lightweight and durable shoes, and for the price, these are some quality shoes.

Anyone on their feet for hours at work.. hospitality, service industry, warehouse (provided you don't need safety shoes), you can't go wrong with a pair of these.

I can't speak for anyone else, but I've had nothing but good luck with all my previous under armour shoes and will continue to keep purchasing them.